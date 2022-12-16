After Wearing Salwar Suit On Dubai Beach, Urfi Javed Goes Topless In Hotel Room, Shares PIC

When it comes to making waves with her sartorial choices, none can beat Urfi Javed. The reality TV star knows how to create ripples on the internet with her risque outfits. From wearing a cotton candy dress to donning an attire made of sacks, the Bigg Boss OTT contestant has grabbed eyeballs with her fashion experiments. After sporting a salwar suit on a beach, miss Javed posed backless as she shared a picture from her hotel room in Dubai.

URFI JAVED FLAUNTS TONED BACK IN NEW PIC

On Friday (December 16), the 25-year-old shared a new picture where she can be seen flaunting her toned body while going topless in a picture. The actress, who is known for her bold outfits, showcased her toned back while striking a pose for the camera.

Urfi, who now spells her name as Uorfi Javed, posted the photo a day after she wore a salwar suit while going to the beach. She left the fans surprised as she dropped a video of her visit to a beach. It was her choice of clothing that left the fans confused.

Earlier this week, Urfi Javed set the temperature soaring when she donned a racy monokini. She took a dig at the complaint that was registered against her. The actress oozed swag and confidence as she posed for the camera. Only Urfi can do it, isn't it?

Yesterday, Urfi Javed hailed Mumbai Police for taking quick action against her former broker. She accused the broker of threatening her, levelling serious allegations against him. The actress claimed that he issued a rape and death threat to her on WhatsApp.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR URFI JAVED?

On the work front, Urfi Javed is currently seen in MTV Splitsvilla 14. Her rivarly with Sakshi Dwivedi has captured the attention of the netizens on social media.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actres, who is busy enjoying a vacation in Dubai, is yet to announce her next project.

