Urfi Javed and Chahatt Khanna are once again sparring on social media. The actress’ have now gotten into a war of words over Urfi’s recent comments about Chahatt’s involvement in conman Sukesh’s case.
Urfi Javed Hits Back At Chahatt Khanna After The Latter Said, ‘Biwi Aur Maa Banane Ke Laayak Bhi Nahi Ho’
Chahatt had slammed her by posting the following note on her Instagram stories: "Without knowing the facts and jumping on the news for publicity and making a fool of yourself. Brainless se kya argument karna, agar akal hoti toh kaam karti ya shoot karti na ki semi Nude spottings karti, chalo koi na aap toh aunty, biwi ya maa ke layak toh ho nahi, ab dusro ko hi aunty bolke khush ho jao"
Urfi then gave a befitting reply to Chahatt whilst sharing a few semi-nude pictures of the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress. Javed highlighted the nude spotting comment and called out Khanna’s hypocrisy over the matter. Meanwhile, Urfi also said in her video that she has no interest in becoming anyone's mother or wife.
For the unversed, when Chahatt Khanna's name appeared in conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's case, Urfi had taken a dig at her and called her the gold digger who visits Tihar jail and takes gifts from people.
Prior to that, Chahatt had questioned Urfi’s choice of clothes and had alleged that she pays the media to take her pictures. In return, Javed had taken a nasty dig at Khanna for being a two-time divorcee. However, she later apologised for her divorcee comment.
