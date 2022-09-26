Recently, she was spotted at the airport wearing a blue bralette paired with a mini skirt. She completed her look with a pair of shades. While posing for shutterbugs, she asked the photographers to record her till she enters the airport to let netizens know she actually travels. Not just this, she even offered to show her air ticket to the camera.

Urfi Javed has been hitting the headlines for her bold and bizarre style on social media. She is often criticised for the same. However, she is not bothered with the trolls and have always given back to them.

The Bigg Boss OTT contestant told paps, "Aaj tumlog mujhe andar jaate hue tak video banaoge, Mera andar jane tak ka video chahiye, taki logo ko pata chale ki main andar ghusi hoon, thik hai? Ticket dikhau kisiko, ticket dekhni hai meri? (Guys, please make a video of me unless and until I go inside, okay? Does any of you want to see my ticket?)." Click here to watch the video

Also, recently, she was seen wearing dress made out of glass and covering her face with a Disco ball. Many of them compared her with Raj Kundra, who is often seen wearing masks and hiding his face while appearing in public, especially after he was accused of creating adult content and films.

Meanwhile, she has been sharing tweets and messages of users who have been trolling her for her dresses.

A lady shared a tweet in which she said that she could send her clothes as she runs an NGO. She wrote, "@Urfijaved7 Do you need clothes? We can send you as we run an NGO and would love to assist you. We help people who cannot afford clothes. And I hope media should stop giving so much weightage to her." To this Urfi, hit back at saying, "Sure I would love that, now that we're helping each other let me give you your nose back, I found it in my business!"