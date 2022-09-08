Urfi Javed is known for her unconventional fashion sense. Her bold and unique fashion choices often grab headlines. However, this time, she was in news for lashing out at paps, who commented on her clothes.

Recently, Urfi attended a music launch event in which she was seen in bold dress. She was seen flaunting her bare back in an olive-green outfit. At the event, while posing for the paps, she started yelling in anger at them. She mentioned that a paparazzi passed judgment on her dress that she wore during Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 launch.

In the video, that has gone viral on social media, she called out people who commented on her clothes and said, "Guys I am not coming here for this. Tumhein agar comment karna hai na toh apni girlfriend aur maa-behen ke ghar pe jaake karo (If you want to comment, go to your girlfriend or mother or sister's house to comment on them)."

She also warned them and said, "Mere kapdon pe koi comment nahi karega (No one will comment on my clothes anymore). One more comment from any one of you and that's it. I give you guys so much respect and this is what I am getting back?"

Well, this is not the first time that Urfi's fashion sense came into radar. She is seen designing her own clothes instead of going for big designers or brands. From stones, glass, paper to safety pins, she is seen making outfit from these thing and is often slammed for wearing inappropriate clothes.