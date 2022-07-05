Urfi Javed has continued to keep social media abuzz with her sense of fashion and wacky outfits. The Bigg Boss OTT star regularly shares her wardrobe and whereabouts with her fans and followers on social media. The actress is even photographed by the paparazzi on a regular basis.
Bigg Boss OTT Fame Urfi Javed Reacts To Her Death Rumours, Slams People For Spreading Fake News About Her
However, Urfi has also amassed a significant amount of detractors for being bold and unabashed online. But things took an ugly turn recently when her death rumours started circulating on various social media platforms.
As a result, Javed took to her own accounts to slam people for spreading such news about her. The actress expressed her shock over a morphed picture shared by a social media user with the caption, “RIP Urfi Javed.” It must be noted that the aforementioned pic was accompanied by “'1997-2022’” in the caption.
Urfi strongly condemned this post and wrote, “What is happening in This world? I'm been receiving so many death threats and now this! The comment says they stand with my murderer! Insane.”
Meanwhile, Javed had earlier reacted to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy and said the baby will be very cute. On being asked if she is becoming bua or maasi, the actress replied by saying, “Mai kya banungi, main yahi rahungi, Begani Shaadi Mein Abdullah Deewana.” This hilarious reaction of Urfi’s is currently going viral on social media.
