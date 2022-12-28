Urfi Javed Reacts To BJP Leader 'US President' Dig As He Compares Rahul Gandhi To Her In Tweet: Mere Raaj...

Urfi Javed expressed her displeasure over a tweet where a BJP politician mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by comparing him with her. The reality TV star slammed Dinesh Desai, who is the President of Maldhari Sena Gujarat, after he took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and mentioned Urfi Javed's name in his tweet. The 25-year-old responded to his tweet, stating that she would do a better job if she was elected as a politician.

URFI JAVED SLAMS POLITICAN FOR INSULTING WOMAN, COMPARING RAHUL GANDHI TO HER

As Rahul Gandhi braved the cold weather in Delhi in a white t-shirt during his Bharat Joda Yatra, Dinesh Desai took a jibe at him on social media. He posted a tweet in Hindi, saying that if Rahul can be eligible to become the Prime Minister of India by wearing a tee in cold, then Urfi Javed should be the US President.

Advertisement

"If Rahul Gandhi can be eligible to become the Prime Minister of India by just wearing a T-shirt in cold, then Urfi Javed should be the President of United States," Dinesh wrote on the micro-blogging site.

His tweet didn't go down well with Urfi Javed, who accused him of 'insulting women to make his point'. "Don't know about Rahul Gandhi but I'll be a better politician than you. Mere raj me ek bhi aurat ko uske kapdo ko lekar insult Nahi kiya jayega . Is this the kinda politics you wanna play ? Insult a women to make your point?," she tweeted.

The Bigg Boss OTT contestant said that nobody would be able to insult a woman on the basis of her clothes if she was a politician.

Urfi also shared a screenshot of the tweet on her Instagram story on Wednesday (December 28). "Do better. Insulting a woman to make a point? How can we expect them to protect our women?," she wrote.

WHAT URFI JAVED SAID ON TUNISHA SHARMA CASE?

Urfi Javed, who is quite vocal about different issues, also expressed her thoughts about the Tunisha Sharma death case. She shared an important message for the girls on social media, stating that one should be their 'own hero'. The TV diva penned a heartfelt note, saying that the society cannot blamed Sheezan Khan for Tunisha Sharma's death.

"Yes he might be wrong, he might have cheated on her but we cannot blame him for her death. You absolutely cannot make someone stay with you who doesn't want to stay. Girls no one, I REPEAT NO One, is worth giving up your precious life for," a part of her note wrote.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR URFI JAVED?

On the work front, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 star is currently seen in MTV Splitsvilla 14. She recently shoot for her new project in Azerbaijan. Urfi, who now spells her name as Uorfi Javed, has kept the details about her upcoming projects under wraps.

While her professional life continues to remain in headlines, Urfi Javed's fashion experiments have created ripples on the internet. From wearing a cotton candy dress to sporting an outfit made of sacks, she has done it all. Indeed, 2022 was her year as she dominated social media and other platforms.

What do you have to say about Urfi Javed's reply? Do share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.