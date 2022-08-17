As we all know, Urfi Javed and Chahatt Khanna engaged in a verbal spat on social media. For the unversed, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress criticised the Bigg Boss OTT contestant for her choice of clothes. While replying to her, Urfi bashed her badly and commented on Chahatt's divorces.
Urfi Javed Regrets Commenting On Chahatt Khanna’s Divorces; Says ‘It Was Very Low Of Me’
Amidst all, Urfi Javed was recently spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai, where she was asked about her comment against Chahatt Khanna. Notably, Urfi regrets commenting on Chahatt's two divorces. She said, "I was wrong. I shouldn't have commented on her divorces. It was very low of me. No matter what anyone says I should keep my calm and I should stand for what I believe in. So that was wrong on my part."
When a cameraperson told her that she commented on her clothes, Urfi replied, "Poori duniya karti hai (The entire world does that)." Interestingly, the video is going viral on social media, and fans have started praising Urfi for her gesture.
One user wrote, "It was hurtful when she said 'puri duniya karti hai (the whole world does).' This girl has gone through so much to do what she wants." Other netizens also applauded Urfi for her sensitive nature.
A few days ago, Urfi Javed was hospitalized due to high fever. She is now absolutely fine and continued her work. Coming back to Chahatt Khanna, the actress has not yet reacted to her apology. Let's wait for her comment on Urfi Javed's video.
