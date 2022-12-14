Urfi Javed Reveals Getting Rape & Death Threats From Broker; Says ‘I Really Don’t Give A F**k’

TV star Uorfi Javed, who was most recently seen in MTV Splitsvilla X4, rose to fame after participating in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT last year. Since then, the actress has been making headlines daily thanks to her bold and unique fashion choices.

Her name has become synonymous with controversies. Most recently, a police complaint was filed against her at Andheri police station for reportedly committing obscene acts on social media and in public spaces. Besides police complaints, she often receives threats on social media.

Urfi, who has now changed her name to Uorfi Javed, has again revealed receiving rape and death threats from a broker. Taking to her Instagram stories recently, she revealed that her former broker started messaging her and ended up threatening her.

Sharing the screenshots of the broker's messages, Urfi wrote, "so this man was my broker 3 years back, he randomly started msging me. He even called me and threatened to rape and kill me. This is a known man. Now you see the problem with people like HIndustani Bhau, its because of that man threatening me even randos think they can call and threaten to rape me and kill me because of what I put on my body."

In her second story, she shared his picture and added, "This is the man, unfortunately I am not in India otherwise I would have complained about him. But I hope you guys see the problem hee, other men think its ok to call me and threaten to kill me, rape me, Let me tell you ladies, today its me they are trying to control. When they are done with me, it'll be you. It's the control that they want."

She concluded, "I receive death threats and rape threats like everyday, so nothing new for me. I know normalising it is so f****d up but this is my reality now! An its not just online threats, people have even started to call and threaten me. You know I might pretend to not care at all but deep down I really don't give a f**k. It'll take a lot more than just calles to actually scare me. Also just reminding ya'll im learning MMA."

This is totally unacceptable and we totally condemn such actions.