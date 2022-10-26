Urfi Javed's Haye Haye Yeh Majboori Album Lands Her In Legal Trouble For Being ‘Sexually Explicit'
Urfi Javed often gets slammed for wearing too-revealing outfits. Her fashion choices and skimpy clothes always turn heads, which receive severe backlashes online. She keeps making it to the headlines for something or the other, but this time, her sartorial statement has landed her in legal trouble.
The Bigg Boss OTT fame star recently released a music album, Haye Haye Yeh Majboori, which has gotten her in legal trouble. According to a report by ETimes, an anonymous complaint has been lodged against Urfi in Delhi, accusing her of "publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form." Further details on the complaint are awaited.
The music video for Haye Haye Yeh Majboori was launched on YouTube on October 11 and has since clocked 8 million digital views. The actress in the video is seen wearing a red saree with a bikini top. The actress has not responded to the complaint, which was filed on October 23.
Though Urfi Javed gets trolled for her bold outfits, a section of people love the way she carries herself and how innovative she gets with her fashion.
Meanwhile, she was recently rebuked for her Diwali video in which she went topless to wish her fans on the festival. She was called out by netizens for the "problematic post," while tv actor Sudhanshu Pandey slammed Urfi and called her clip "ghastly."
Reacting to the criticism, Urfi on her Instagram Story wrote, "For all those saying I'm destroying Indian culture, first go learn about it. Women's body was never ever sexualised in Indian culture it was after the Mughal invasion women were asked to cover up. We worshipped women, their bodies. We used to respect, fear women. Also, those who want to learn, I am happy to teach y'all! Cause I did my homework online half of you m**** out there."
- Urfi Javed Goes Topless For A New Video, Holds Big Seashells To Cover Her Chest | Watch
- Urfi Javed Goes Topless Once Again, Sets The Internet On Fire By Applying Red Glitter Paint On Her Body; WATCH
- Urfi Javed, Ankita Lokhande To Nia Sharma & Sanjeeda Shaikh- TV Actresses Trolled For Their Bold Pictures
- Urfi Javed Hits Back At Netizens Who Criticised Her Airport Photoshoots & Who Offered To Send Clothes
- Urfi Javed Hits Back At Chahatt Khanna After The Latter Said, ‘Biwi Aur Maa Banane Ke Laayak Bhi Nahi Ho’
- Urfi Javed Lashes Out Paps For Commenting On Her Clothes; Says 'No One Will Comment On My Clothes Anymore'
- Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Launch: Nia, Dheeraj & Others Attend; Here's What Happened When Exes Urfi-Paras Met
- Urfi Javed Slams The System As The Man Who Threatened To Kill Her & Cyber Rape Her Is Out On Bail
- Urfi Javed Regrets Commenting On Chahatt Khanna’s Divorces; Says ‘It Was Very Low Of Me’
- Urfi Javed Files FIR Against Man Demanding ‘Video S*x’ From Her; Actress Disappointed With Mumbai Police
- Urfi Javed Unhappy Because She Had To Cancel Work Commitments As She Was Sick: I'll Never Ignore Health Again
- Chahatt Khanna Reveals Why She Criticised Urfi Javed On Social Media