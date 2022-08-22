Urfi Javed has often been in the news for her fashion choices. Although the actress gets trolled mercilessly, she is least bothered about them and lives her life the way she wants to. Recently, she had shared a picture of a person, who has been blackmailing her and even shared a few snapshots of their chat. She claimed that he is blackmailing her to cyber rape her! She mentioned in her post that he was arrested in Delhi. However, the man is now out on bail and she shared yet another post slamming the system.
Urfi Javed Slams The System As The Man Who Threatened To Kill Her & Cyber Rape Her Is Out On Bail
She took to her Instagram story, in which she shared his picture and wrote a note, in which she mentioned that the man has bullied her online is out on bail and shared how she feels unsafe about it.
Urfi wrote, "Apparently this man is out on bail, the man who threatened to kill me, cyber rape me is out and I feel f***g unsafe. I've lost all faith in the system :). No place safe for women. In India you can molest/blackmail as many women as you want and nothing will happen to you. If me being a public figure, I have to go through this I can't even imagine what normal girls go through."
The actress also shared a few videos in which she was seen slamming the system and how it is unsafe for women as men, who molest or threatening to kill/murder women, are roaming around freely (even if they get arrested, they are out on bail by paying money).
Earlier, the actress had shared a lengthy post on how this man had made her life hell two years ago. She mentioned in her post that she had even filed police complaint then as well. Several celebrities and fans came out in support of her.
