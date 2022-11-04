Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed, who is known for her bizarre fashion choices and viral social media posts, is all set to be seen on the new season of MTV's Splitsvilla. The actress will be seen participating as a contestant on the popular dating reality show. Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone, Splitsvilla X4 is going to start on November 12 on MTV.
Urfi Javed To Appear On Arjun Bijlani And Sunny Leone’s MTV Splitsvilla X4; Here Are All The Details!
Javed, who recently featured in a song named Haye Haye Yeh Majboori, shared her excitement about being a part of Splitsvilla in an interview with IANS. She revealed that she has been fond of the MTV show for quite a long and had no doubts about saying yes to the show as she happens to be a romantic at heart.
Urfi was quoted as saying, “I’ve been following MTV 'Splitsvilla' for ages, and being a part of this iconic dating reality show is just insane. The show is all about finding an ideal match, and this season brings back that old-world charm of winning your love. I'm a die-hard romantic so there was no doubt I wanted to be a part of this."
Before grabbing eyeballs with her unique fashion sense, Urfi appeared in several TV shows such as Meri Durga, Bepannaah, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to name a few. She is now mostly known for her social media feuds and paparazzi outings in risqué outfits.
The new season of Splitsvilla will have Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone as hosts and the former will be filling in place of long-time host Rannvijay Singha. For the unversed, the previous season of the MTV show was won by Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput. They emerged as the winners by defeating Shivam Sharma and Pallak Yadav.
