Urfi Javed has been in the news for one or the other reasons. Recently, she hit the headlines for getting into a war of words with Chahatt Khanna. A few days ago, she was in the news for being hospitalised. She had shared a picture in which she was seen on the hospital bed having her food. Recently, she spoke about the same and said that she is unhappy as she had to cancel work because she was sick.

Urfi was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "I wasn't feeling good. I had a high fever and was very low on energy. It was a viral fever but I didn't take care of myself because of which it reached a point that I had to be hospitalised. I was there for two days and on August 7, I got back home feeling much better."