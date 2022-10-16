Vaishali Takkar Death: Late Actress Harassed By Her Neighbour, Was Under Stress, Says Police

The week ended on a heartbreaking note as renowned television actress Vaishali Takkar died by suicide at her Indore residence. The young actress breathed her last on October 16 and her unfortunate demise has left her fans heartbroken. According to media reports, the police has been investigating the matter and had recovered a note from Vaishali's residence. And now, as per a recent update, the suicide note claimed that the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was under stress and was being harassed by her neighbour.

Talking to ANI , Indore ACP M Rahman stated, "We received info at Tejaji Nagar PS that TV actor Vaishali Takkar hanged herself to death late last night. Recovered suicide note suggests that she was stressed. Vaishali's e-gadgets will be probed. Her neighbour Rahul harassed her, because of whom she took this extreme step. She was about to get married to another man, but he hindered that too. Rahul is absconding; search on to nab him". Ever since the news of Vaishali's untimely demise has surfaced, the social media is abuzz with condolence messages for the late actress.