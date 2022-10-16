Vaishali Takker's sudden demise has left her industry friends and colleagues shattered and shocked. It must be noted that the actress died by suicide today morning in her hometown, Indore. Rohan Mehra, who worked with Vaishali in her first show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is unable to come to terms with the news. In his interview with ETimes TV, he further revealed that Vaishali had anxiety issues and was seeing a doctor but he is unable to believe that she could take this step.

Rohan was quoted as saying, "She was not just a co-star for me, she was my best friend. We would keep talking to each other. I spoke to her two days ago and I didn’t know that will be speaking to her for the last time. We were best friends so Humari baat hoti rehti thi….I knew she was under medications and had anxiety issues. But I never felt that it was so serious because she was very happy as she was getting married soon. She had invited me and we were supposed to attend it.”

Meanwhile, Manish Raisinghan, who played Siddhanth in Vaishali’s show, Sasural Simar Ka is also shocked to hear the news. The actor confessed that she entered the popular show when around the time he exited it. However, they had met her a few times socially.

He further shared, "Right from the time I met her, she seemed very energetic and full of life. She even told me that people on the sets used to tell her that her energy was just like me on the sets. That's how I met her and got to know her. After that, I met her once or twice but I always saw her as someone who was happy and cheerful. It's really shocking to hear about her death and from how I remember her, it is difficult to accept this."

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM.