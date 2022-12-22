Varun Sood Responds To Twitter User Who Asked If He Was 'Giving Attention' To EX GF Divya Agarwal

Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal have been hogging all the limelight ever since the latter announced her engagement with Apurva Padgaonkar on social media. After the Bigg Boss OTT winner got engaged, netizens believed that Varun shared cryptic posts that were hinted towards her. Amid the rumours, the reality star shared a happy emoji on Twitter on Thursday (December 22) evening.

As soon as Varun posted the emoji, fans started asking him if it was directed towards his former girlfriend Divya Agarwal. After breaking his silence on her engagement, the MTV Roadies star responded to one Twitter user, who questioned him about the tweet.

VARUN SOOD REPLIES TO QUESTION ABOUT DIVYA AGARWAL

When a fan asked him if he was 'giving attention' to Divya without taking her name, Varun responded to him in his own way. And you would have never expected such an answer.

"Yaar phirse... Abhi phir logoko lgega ki ap dusro ko attention de rhe ho... Kash bhagwan unlogon ko thodra dimag dke bhejte.. Haters sahi mei jokers hai apke (Once again. People will feel that you two are giving attention to each other. I hope God gave brains to such people. Your haters are indeed jokers)," the fan tweeted as Varun shared a happy emoji.

Can you guess how the 27-year-old reacted? Well, he said that his script readings went well and hence, he thought of posting an emoji on Twitter.

"Meri readings acchi gai. Toh isiliye dala," Varun wrote on the micro-blogging site.

DIVYA AGARWAL SHARES POST AFTER VARUN SENDS HER WISHES

Varun Sood, while talking to a leading daily, broke his silence on Divya's engagement and said that he would like to wish her all the luck. He clarified that his posts were never hinted towards anyone and he was simply sharing them to indicated his upcoming projects.

Sood also said that he shared songs, which were crooned by a friend and he never intended to hint towards a person through his posts.

Earlier in the day, Divya shared a cryptic tweet, making fans wonder if she took a dig at her former boyfriend Varun Sood.

"It's weird how people are so polished in front of the media and so obnoxious on Twitter and so impecunious on their Instagram ! And people who fall for this ever changing behaviour are just being fooled into it," the Bigg Boss OTT winner wrote.

As Varun Sood has put an end to the rumours about his social media posts, we hope the gossip mongers woll finally lay to rest.

On the professional front, Varun Sood was last seen in Varun Dhawan, Kriti Advani and Anil Kapoor's film Jugjugg Jeeyo. The comedy family drama also starred Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul in key roles.

Varun, who was a part of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, is yet to share details about his next project. He has reportedly signed a few films with leading production houses.

Stay tuned for more updates related to small screen celebs and shows.