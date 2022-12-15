Veena Kapoor Is NOT Dead! Actress Rubbishes Death Rumours; Says ‘My Son Has Not Murdered Me’

The month of December started on a shocking note after reports of veteran actress Veena Kapoor's murder case shook the nation. It was reported that the veteran actress was brutally murdered by her son Sachin over a property dispute. The news left everyone in utter shock and the social media was abuzz with condolence messages for the veteran actress. However, Veena Kapoor has now rubbished the news of her murder and dropped hints of mistaken identity. She has emphasised that the rumours have disturbed her and are affecting her work.

Veena Kapoor Says 'I Am NOT Dead'

Talking to Mid Day, Veena Kapoor stated that sharing the same name as the woman who was murdered in Juhu by her son has created massive trouble for her. Not just the fans have dropped condolence messages on social media presuming her to be dead but have also been abusing and criticizing her son. Veena Kapoor also added that she is frustrated about the fact that her pics are being circulated with the news of the Juhu murder case. "I have been receiving many calls and messages about this. I am not able to concentrate on work due to this. I am alive, my son has not killed me," she added.

Veena Kapoor's Son Claims 'I Have Not Killed My Mother'

Furthermore, her son Abhishek Chadda also emphasised that he hasn't killed her mother and loves her way too much. "I also received many calls saying I killed my mother. I won't even dream of such a thing. I love my mother too much. I felt sick after reading this news and the messages on social media. I appeal to people to not spread rumours. My mother is alive, I have not killed her," he was quoted saying.

Veena Kapoor's Murder Case

For the uninitiated, while Juhu based Veena Kapoor was killed by her son Sachin, it was reported that her body was allegedly dumped in Matheran. As the news of her demise surfaced, many people thought of her as the actress who is currently seen in Shoaib Ibrahim's Ajooni. Several celebs had even shared her pics along with condolence messages on social media. Even television actress Nilu Kohli shared a note stating, "This news gave me such a pit in my stomach, I had a churning stomach, and I couldn't eat. I couldn't think. I couldn't believe that something like this happened to someone close to me".