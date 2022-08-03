Dheeraj Dhoopar and his actress-wife Vinny Arora are all set to welcome their first baby. Recently, the actress spoke about how Dheeraj pampers her and said that she is looking forward to the new phase of life. She added that she wants to continue working after baby's birth.

Vinny was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "Those days are gone when women used to go on a year break after they delivered a baby. I do understand that utmost care is important and you need to spend time with your child, but if something exciting comes up, I would definitely like to act. And in today's times, work is quite seasonal when it comes to showbiz. Sometimes you have good work and sometimes you don't, so if there is something interesting, I would like to consider it after some time. Women have kept working during pregnancy and even after it."

The actress was last seen in Laado 2 around three years ago, and she has not been part of TV since then. Although she said that she has kept herself away from saas-bahu shows, she mentioned that she doesn't mind doing a project if the role is good. She wished to explore the web space because the shows are finite and they spend a limited amount of time shooting for them.

Talking about her actor-husband Dheeraj, who is currently doing a new show- Sherdil Shergill, she said, "Dheeraj is shooting for his new show but when he is home, he pampers me with sandwiches, gives me back massages and takes good care of me. I am blessed and happy."