The actor shared an adorable video in which he and his wife were seen slowly opening their hands, revealing their little munchkin's hands. He captioned the video as, "& it's a GIRLLLLLLLLL💕💕💕Welcome our baby girl 08.09.2022. Thank you for your love & blessings 🙏❤️. #love #happiness #baby #family #newborn #vipulroy."

Vipul Roy and wife Melis Atici Roy are on cloud nine as they welcomed their first baby. The FIR actor took to Instagram to share the good news and thanked everyone for their love and blessings.

Vipul's friends and actors from the industry congratulated them for the arrival of their bundle of joy. Take a look at a few comments!

Kishwer Merchant: Oh my look at those fingers 😍😍 Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️.

Mahhi Vij: Supppppaaaa.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Awww Congratulations❤️.

Simple Kaul: Aray wah congratulations 🥳🫶🏽🤗🤗🤗.

Delnaaz Irani, Rohit Verma, Poonam Preet, Ruslaan Mumtaz and Siddharth Gupta are a few other actors who congratulated the couple.

Meanwhile, prior to the birth of his first child, the actor opened up about his take on paternity leave. The actor told Zoom TV digital that he would like to take a leave for 40 days since that's a crucial period and that's the time his wife and new born would need him the most.

Talking about how excited about fatherhood, he had said, "I have been looking forward to this day for a long long time because Melis and I got engaged in 2018. You are always waiting to see a part of you in this beautiful world and when my father used to say that when you came, I could see my reflection in you, I never understood that part. But now, when it's happening to me, I understand. There will be somebody who will have similar habits like mine."