Vishal Aditya Singh Confirms Being Approached For Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10; Says Things Are NOT Finalised Yet

Vishal Aditya Singh, who is currently seen in Parshuram, confirmed being approached for the dance reality show. He said that he would love to do the show, but things aren't finalised yet.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has been creating a lot of buzz since a long time. The makers of the show have approached several popular celebrites. The dance reality show, which will be judged by Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar is all set to hit the television screens soon. Recently, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde, Nach Baliye 7 winner Amruta Khanvilkar, Imlie's Gashmeer Mahajani and Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat confirmed their participation in the show.

The actor was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "Yes, I have been approached for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, but nothing has been finalised yet. If things work out, then I would love to be part of the show. I have always enjoyed reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and dance shows. I will be happy to join Jhalak.. but as I said, things aren't finalised. So I don't know if I will be doing the show or not."

Vishal, who had earlier participated in Nach Baliye along with his ex Madhurima Tuli, added, "I did learn a few nuances of dance from that show, which has been helpful, but that show was different from this one. In Nach Baliye, I had to perform with a partner, so a lot of things are dependent on one's partner as well, but here it will solely be about my performance. So it will be challenging and exciting for me if I do the show."

Other celebrities, who have been approached for the show are Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Divyanka Tripathi and Niti Taylor to name a few. It is being said that popular chefs, cricketers and singer B Praak have also been approached for the show. However, they are yet to confirm about their participation.