Vivian Dsena, who was last seen in Colors TV’s Sirf Tum, was rumored to be returning to the small screen as the male lead of Punar Vivah's new season. Various media reports had claimed that the actor has been approached by the makers of the popular franchise to star alongside actress Shrenu Parikh.
Vivian Dsena To Star Opposite Shrenu Parikh In Punar Vivah's New Season? Here’s What The Actor Has To Say!
However, the TV heartthrob has now finally opened up about the speculations on his comeback. Contrary to the rumors, Vivian clarified that he has not been approached for the show by the makers or the channel. He told ETimes TV, “I have neither been approached by the makers nor the channel for any such show. It is a false news.”
On the professional front, Dsena wrapped up his show Sirf Tum in September this year. The romantic drama co-starring Eisha Singh wrapped up prematurely due to low ratings. On being quizzed about the pressure of delivering numbers, the actor said, “One actor or character cannot be the reason for increase or decrease in the ratings. It’s a collective and team effort. Everyone should come together to work towards making the show a hit.”
Coming back to Punar Vivah, the first season was headlined by Kratika Sengar and Gurmeet Choudhary and the second edition starred Rubina Dilaik and Karan V Grover in the lead roles. While the makers of the Zee TV drama are currently busy finalizing the star cast of the upcoming season, Shrenu Parikh has already come on board as the female lead.
A source close to the development told Zoom TV, "The makers are looking to introduce an exciting story, which will definitely strike a chord with the viewers. The show will one of the biggest launches on the channel in 2023. It will go on floors once the casting team finalises all the artists."
