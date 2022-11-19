When Bigg Boss 16’s Shiv Thakare Got Alleged Ex-GF’s Name Inked On His Hand On National TV

Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 premiered last month on TV and is getting more interesting and entertaining with each episode.

Several big names including Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, and Soundarya Sharma are currently seen as contestants on the show.

Among all Bigg Boss 16 housemates, Shiv Thakare is turning out to be one of the strongest contestants and fans are loving him. While Salman's show has made him a household name, Shiv already made his presence felt in the showbiz after winning the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi 2.

Besides his strong personality on Bigg Boss Marathi, the young lad also grabbed eyeballs due to his 'close' bond with co-contestant Veena Jagtap. His loyal fans must be aware that Shiv met Veena inside the Bigg Boss house and they became good friends. Soon, he started developing feelings for her and their love story became one of the major highlights of the show.

Even after the show got over, the duo made headlines thanks to their alleged relationship. However, months after the grand finale, they deleted romantic pictures from their social media handles and several reports claimed that they have parted away. While neither Shiv nor Veena made their breakup official, there's a constant buzz that they aren't together now.

Interestingly, during his stint in Bigg Boss Marathi, Shiv got Veena's name inked on his hand during a task to prove his love. While viewers loved his gesture, he reportedly erased the tattoo after their rumoured breakup.

Currently, the video of him getting his hand tattooed has resurfaced on social media. Take a look at it below:

For the unversed, even Veena got a tattoo of Shiv's name on her hand after the show. Back then, she did it to surprise him on the occasion of his birthday. Taking to social media, Shiv posted a picture with Veena and shared the same with their fans. Sadly, things aren't them same between them now and #shiveena fans still miss seeing them together.

Coming back to Bigg Boss 16, people are liking Shiv's friendship with Abdu Rozik and rivalry with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. He now owns a huge fan following and is among the most-trending contestants of the show.

However, it'll be interesting to see if he'll be able to create history by winning Bigg Boss 16 after walking away with the Marathi Bigg Boss winner trophy or not. Keep watching this space for more updates!