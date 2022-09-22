Ace-comedian Raju Srivastava (Raju Srivastav) died at the age of 58 on Wednesday (September 21). The actor-comedian is survived by his wife Shikha Srivastava, son Aayushmaan Srivastava, who is a sitar player, and daughter Antara Srivastava, who is reportedly a film producer and director. Let us also tell you that their daughter Antara saved her mother's life and was honoured with a National Bravery Award in 2006.

Yes, you read it right! At the age of 12, Antara reportedly saved not only her mother's life by protecting her from thieves, but also stopped the robbers from entering the house. As per reports, Antara, who was with her mother when armed thieves broke into their house, managed to sneak into the bedroom and call her father and the police to report the incident.