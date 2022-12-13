Year Ender 2022: Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina To Bharti Singh-Haarsh: 5 TV Couples Who Became Parents
2022 is finally coming to end in just two weeks and everyone is now super excited to welcome 2023. While the year proved to be unlucky for Bollywood films as most of the releases failed badly, it turned out to be special for many popular names.
In 2022, many well-known names became parents for the first time while some even announced their first pregnancy. From Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee to Dheeraj Dhoopar-Vinny Arora, let's look at 5 TV couples who embraced parenthood this year.
Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee
2022 turned out to be the best year for Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee. Best known for playing the roles of Lord Ram and Sita in NDTV Imagine's Ramayana, the couple welcomed their first baby, daughter Lianna, in April this year. Just a few weeks after her birth, they announced their second pregnancy leaving everyone surprised. Last month, they became parents again and welcomed their second daughter. Gurmeet and Debina got married in 2011.
Dheeraj Dhoopar-Vinny Arora
Dheeraj Dhoopar became a household name after playing the lead role in ZEE TV's Kundali Bhagya opposite Shraddha Arya. In August this year, the actor welcomed his first child, a baby boy, with his wife Vinny Arora. The good-looking couple has named their son - Zayn Dhoopar. For the unversed, Dheeraj and Vinny fell in love while shooting for Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in 2009 and got married in 2016 after dating for seven years.
Bharti Singh-Haarsha Limbachiyaa
In April this year, TV's much-loved couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limba embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first child. The duo tied the knot in December 2017 and finally became parents to a baby boy this year. Two months after his birth, Bharti and Haarsh revealed that they have named him Laksh. They often share his adorable pictures and videos on social media.
Aditya Redij-Natasha Sharma
Aditya Redij and Natasha Sharma welcomed a baby boy on September 14 this year, after around eight years of marriage. The couple first met each other on the sets of the hit Colors show Na Aana Is Des Laado and fell in love. In April 2012, they finally took their relationship to the next level by tying the knot.
Apurva Agnihotri-Shilpa Saklani
18 years after their marriage, TV couple Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani finally announced the arrival of their little bundle of joy, a baby girl, earlier this month. On the occasion of his birthday, the Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin star introduced his daughter Ishaani Kanu Agnihotri on social media with an adorable video.
- Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet to Nakuul Mehta-Jankee: Celebs Who Embraced Parenthood After Over 8 Years Of Marriage
- Debina Bonnerjee Shares First Pic With her Newborn Baby Girl With A Heartfelt Message
- Debina Bonnerjee Shares First Glimpse of Her New Born ‘Miracle Baby’; Says ‘Waiting To Take Her Back Home’
- Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary Welcome Baby Girl ‘Sooner Than Due’; New Parents Seek Privacy
- Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kapil Sharma, Disha-Rahul, Charu-Rajeev & Others Welcome Bappa Home
- Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary To Welcome Second Child 4 Months After The Birth Of Their Daughter
- Gurmeet Choudhary And Debina Bonnerjee Share First Picture Of Daughter Lianna With An Adorable Note
- Gurmeet Choudhary Preps For A Special Project!
- Debina Bonnerjee Gives Befitting Reply To Trolls For Criticising Her For Holding Her Baby In A Certain Way
- Debina Bonnerjee Badly Trolled For Not Holding Her Baby Right; Netizens Call Her Careless & Say It's Scary
- Debina Bonnerjee And Gurmeet Choudhary Announce Their Baby Girl's Name, See Post
- Gurmeet Choudhary And Debina Bonnerjee Open Up On Becoming Parents To Baby Girl