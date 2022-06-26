The actor was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "Currently I am playing a father to a young girl Ruhi (Swarna Pandey) in the show. When the show was taking a leap and they told me about it, I wasn't keen on playing father. But eventually I agreed because Roohi and I bonded very well and I am happy playing her father on screen."

Abrar does not enjoy watching reels or people's updates on social media, and feels it is cringy. He said they are silly and wondered why people even do that. He added that he will never be able to do it. The actor also said that if they get money out of it then its good otherwise, he feels such content is meaningless.

Abrar said, "Earlier there used to be TikTok and people would dance and do all sorts of silly things to create content. Now, ever since that app vanished, people on Instagram have started doing the same and honestly it is cringy. The content is meaningless and I don't know why people make such reels. I will never be able to do that. If people are getting paid for it, then good for them, otherwise I don't understand the concept."

Meanwhile, he said that he hardly gets time because of hectic schedule to meet his family, who lives in Jammu & Kashmir. He mentioned that he keeps calling them to Mumbai as he doesn't get enough holidays to go to Kashmir. He concluded by saying that he is at my best when I am around my family."