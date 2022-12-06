Yeh Hai Chahatein: Jeevansh Chadha Confirmed To Re-Enter Abrar Qazi-Sargun Luthra’s Hit Show

Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein, featuring Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra in the lead roles of Rudra and Preesha respectively, has been performing consistently well ever since its release in 2019.

On December 19, the top-rated show will complete three years and the makers are continuously introducing many twists and turns to make the show more interesting for the loyal viewers.

In the upcoming episodes, the audience will witness the re-entry of a popular character in Yeh Hai Chahatein. Well, we're talking about actor Jeevansh Chadha who played the role of Vidyut in the show.

Reportedly, Jeevansh Chadha aka Vidyut is all set to make a re-entry in the lives of Rudra and Preesha after a gap of two months.

Confirming the same, Jeevansh told ETimes, "I entered the show earlier in August as a rich brat and an egoistic person who is very famous in his college, and is quite a powerful and fun loving guy. It was a little bit grey shaded and my track got over in October. So after two months I'm re-entering the show and this time my role is completely positive. My entry will bring new twists and turns. My comeback is really exciting for my fans because they were really missing me in the show and as well as for me too because I really got attached with my character and the team."

For the unversed, Jeevansh is the son of veteran actor and producer Deepak Chadha. After his exit from Yeh Hai Chahatein, the actor took a small break and explored various new places.

Talking about going on vacation, he stated, "I really enjoyed the break as I went on a spiritual tour to seek blessings from almighty. Earlier I went to Golden Temple and enjoyed a small vacation in Punjab. Later on we moved towards Rajasthan. One of the amazing experiences was about visiting Mehendipur Balaji. The temple is dedicated to Lord hanuman. Its reputation for ritualistic healing and exorcism of evil spirits will be one among lifetime memories. And atlast I spent some time in the capital. As I was born and got up there it was a fresh feeling. As I was shooting earlier for Ranju Ki Betiyaan, and later started for Yeh Hai Chahatein so it was a required break but somewhere I was missing shooting too."

