Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra starrer Yeh Hai Chahatein is all set to take a 20-year generational leap and the new promos of the show have generated a lot of curiosity among fans. However, Abrar has now revealed that he wanted to quit the Star Plus drama because of the leap but he stayed back eventually.
Yeh Hai Chahatein's Abrar Qazi And Sargun Kaur Luthra Open Up About 20-Year Leap, Rudra-Preesha’s End
The actor told ETimes TV, "The show has taken many time leaps, so that was not new for me. But this is a big leap and I would have to age on screen and play father to a grown-up. I was not ready for it and wanted to quit. But then the makers told me that I would play Rudra's son, and so I agreed. I am hoping that the new twist will continue to connect with viewers."
On the other hand, when India Forums quizzed Sargun about Rudra-Preesha’s end and fans being upset about it, the actress said, “Honestly, I am equally upset with Rudra- Preesha’s love story coming to an end. I’ve played the character for quite a long time and have lived the journey of Preesha and his love for Rudra. I was not very happy with the twist, however, I can’t do much about the same. I’d like to apologize to the fans and would request them to join us in this new chapter post leap”.
Abrar echoed a similar sentiment and added, "For actors too it is a new challenge. Viewers have loved Rudra and Preesha so far, now it will be a new challenge for us because we will be playing different characters. But that's how TV works. I am aware that some shows have wrapped up soon after generation leaps. I am hoping that this new twist will be engaging for the audience."
For the unversed, Abrar and Sargun's characters will die in the show and Abrar will play their grown-up son Samrat, a popular rockstar who doesn't really care about the love from his fans. Sargun, on the other hand, plays Nayantara, who is a loner but knows how to embrace the same with confidence. Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Chahatein airs everyday at 10.30 pm on Star Plus.
