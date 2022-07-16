Also, before entering Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ami was approached for Disha Vakani AKA Dayaben's role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress revealed that she would have been Daya if things would have worked out, however, now she is now happy doing YRKKH.

Ami Trivedi is currently seen as Manjari Birla in Star Plus' longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Fans are loving her acting and her bond with her on-screen son Harshad Chopda AKA Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Last month, the actress had reacted to the speculations that she was offered Anupamaa before the role fell into the lap of Rupali Ganguly. She clarified that she was shortlisted by the role went to Rupali.

Ami was quoted by Zoom Digital as saying, "If I was given it, I would have loved to do it. At one point of time, I was really wanting to do it also because that time Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was not even there in the picture. A lot of speaking were talking about Daya being replaced and me doing that role. I would have been Daya if things would have worked out. One will have to ask the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah what is in their mind as Daya is missing since many years."

Advertisement Advertisement

For those who are unaware, Ami was seen in shows like Paapad Pol and Kituu Sab Janti Hai. She revealed that she had done a lot of comedy shows and she was getting the same kind of roles, and if she was offered TMKOC, she would have done. But she wanted to try something different. It is then she was offered YRKKH.

Ami concluded by saying, "Since so many years I have been doing comic roles and if Daya ben would have come, I would have done it also. But today, I feel I really happy doing Manjari. If I would have done Daya, it would have been the same comedy role and I wanted to try something different. So, this is perfect different for me."