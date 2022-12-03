It’s A Boy! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Karan Pahwa, Wife Supriya Welcome First Child
TV actor Karan Pahwa is currently beaming with joy as he recently welcomed his first child with wife Supriya. Best known for playing the role of Naira's (Shivangi Joshi) cousin Anmol in Star Plus' long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actor became a father to a baby boy on December 2.
For the unversed, Karan and Supriya exchanged wedding vows in 2019 and have been in a happy space since then.
Taking to social media, the actor informed his followers about the arrival of his little munchkin.
Karan-Supriya Welcome First Child
Karan shared the news with fans and posted a stunning picture with his wife Supriya from the maternity shoot. He wrote, 'With utmost pleasure and gratitude, we welcomed our BABY BOY into this beautiful world on December 2, 2022. We can't thank enough to this little SUNSHINE and God who blessed us and gave us the opportunity to become parents. With love. Karan and Supriya'
Karan On Cloud Nine
In an interview with ETimes, he talked about the feeling of becoming a father and said, 'I am on cloud nine. It's the most amazing feeling...a feeling that can't be described. I never knew I would ever cry in this situation. Holding my baby in my arms was surreal and there is no feeling better than that. I was super excited and also concerned about my wife, who was in the labour for eight hours. By God's grace, my wife and our boy are absolutely fine.'
Name Will Be Decided In Coming Days
The new parents haven't yet finalised a name for their son and will decide according to the rashi alphabet in the coming days. Currently, they are elated and spending quality time with the baby.
Karan To Resume Work Soon
Last month, he took a break from his current show Ali Baba Dastaan-e-Kabul to be with his wife. However, he's now all set to resume work very soon. Most probably, the actor will return to Mumbai after the naming ceremony.
