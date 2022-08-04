Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mrunal Jain Roped In To Play Pivotal Role; Actor Reveals Why He Took Up The Show

Mrunal, who was last seen in Naagarjuna- Ek Yoddha and will be returning to TV after 5 years, recently spoke about his role and what made him take up the show.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows on the TRP chart. The makers are leaving no stones unturned to keep the audience hooked to the show. As the viewers are aware, in the show, Dr Abhimanyu's hand is injured and he is unable to perform surgery. Akshara is trying her best to get Abhi's surgery done so that he can continue his work as a surgeon. As per the latest report, Mrunal Jain has been roped in for the show to play a pivotal role. We assume that he will help Abhimanyu and Akshara.

Talking about the role, Mrunal was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "It is a fantastic opportunity for me to be part of the longest running show. I have never played a doctor in my career and I'm already talking to my cousins who are doctors to understand the character."

When asked why he took up the show, he said, "I wanted to start working again. The opportunity knocked my door suddenly and I didn't have to give a second thought about this show. It is better to be a part of the show that have loyal audience then doing a show which doesn't assure any eyeballs."



Meanwhile, Mrunal was seen in Bollywood film Sooryavanshi. Talking about the same, he said that it was a negative role and is glad that he got into Bollywood film. He added that now his focus is on playing the new role in YRKKH. He concluded by saying that he can't divulge more, but is looking forward to shooting for the show tomorrow (August 5).