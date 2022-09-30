A source associated with the show was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "Everyone had great expectations from the new family that was introduced. However, things didn't shape up the way they were expected. So, Mrunal's track has become casualty."

Recently, Mrunal Jain entered Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Dr Kunal. Post leap, the show revolved around him, his sister Maya (Navika Kotia), Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda. However, looks like the latest track is not working and the makers are all set to make major change in the storyline. It is being said that Mrunal AKA Dr Kunal's track will end in the show.

However, Mrunal Jain doesn't confirm that his track has wrapped up and said that there was no scope for his character to grow in the ongoing storyline, so for the time being, they have kept it open-ended. He added that it can be brought back later but he wouldn't be able to tell when.

A track ending abruptly can be upsetting for an actor. Talking about the same, Mrunal said, "Definitely, it is a bit disappointing. But it is no one's fault. Sometimes, a track doesn't yield desired results and a character fails to connect with the audience. It's just destiny that my character and track didn't strike a chord with the audience. Hence, the channel and the makers must have decided to put it on hold. It doesn't make any sense to drag a track that is not working with the audience. The makers of the long-running show have to do justice to the legacy it has created. As an artist, I can be honest to myself and accept the verdict of the audience and move on."

When asked if he will return to the show if his track reopens and he said that he has prior commitments. He added that he has to commence the shoot of a South film and a web series soon and he is also focusing on music videos and his tennis league. He said that at this point, it looks difficult, so, if he is required on YRKKH, he will inform Rajan (Shahi) about his schedule. He concluded by saying that he would love to work with them again.