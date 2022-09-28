Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running and popular shows on television. The show that stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in the lead roles, is one of the top shows on TRP chart. Recently, the show took a leap, post which new characters Navika Kotia (Maaya) and Mrunal Jain (Dr. Kunal Khera) entered.

A few days ago, Navika had shared on her Instagram that she has been admitted to hospital after being unwell for the last three days. She had shared health updates on her Instagram stories in which she mentioned, "As exhausting and difficult the past three days have been for me physically...I just feel so grateful to be surrounded by such loving and helpful friends! You guys know who are I don't need to tag. All I wanna say is thank you so much for taking care of me and helping me in big or small ways! And to my wonderful family whom I have troubled a little too much but they have been just so patient and loving. I love you all." She recently took to her Instagram stories and revealed that she has been diagnosed with meningitis.