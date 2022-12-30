NEW ENTRY In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; THIS Child Actor To Play Pranali Aka Akshara’s Son Post Leap

Star Plus' long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was launched in 2009 with Karan Mehra and Hina Khan in the lead roles. The show is all set to complete 14 years next month.

From Karan and Hina leaving YRKKH after eight years to Shvanghi Joshi and Mohsin Khan replacing them as new leads, the family drama witnessed many changes over the years.

Last year, even Shivangi and Mohsin aka Naira and Kartik bid goodbye to the show as the makers introduced another generation leap. Currently, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is revolving around the third generation (Akshara & Naitik's grandchildren) and Pranali Rathod is playing the lead role opposite Harshad Chopda.

The makers recently introduced a heartbreaking track with Akshara losing her twin babies after suffering a miscarriage and the family blaming her for Neil's death. In fact, even Abhimanyu thinks the same. After this, he asked for divorce from her leaving fans heartbroken.

ANOTHER LEAP IN YEH RISHTA...

Yes, AbhiRa are parting ways again as another leap is likely to get introduced in the show. As shown in the recent episode, Akshara leaves Abhimanyu's house while her family is trying to find her. On the other hand, he's shattered as Abhimanyu ended their relationship and gets on a bus without knowing where it is headed. However, a stranger helps her selflessly.

Well, Sasural Genda Phool fame Jay Soni is the stranger. He'll be seen playing the pivotal role of Abhinav after leap. According to the latest buzz, Akshara will have a son post the leap. Yes, you read that right!

ENTRY OF AKSHARA'S SON POST LEAP

As per a Tellychakkar report, child actor Shreyansh Kaurav will be seen playing Pranali Rathod's onscreen son in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai while Abhinav (Jay Soni) might be seen as his father.