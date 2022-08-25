The show's leap will be aired today (August 25) and recently, producer of the show Rajan Shahi spoke about the leap and said that it's just a year leap and audiences will love the new texture of the show and Abhimanyu-Akshara's unique love story.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running and most-loving shows on television. The show that stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in the lead roles, is one of the top shows on television. Recently, we reported that the show is all set to take a leap. The makers had recently released the promo in which Abhi and Akshara are seen living separately. Akshara sacrifices her happiness for Abhi and she parts way from him because of Dr Kunal. Post leap, Harshad and Pranali will be seen in new looks.

The producer was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "For more than 13 years, YRKKH has been a show that connects with everyone in the family. It talks about the inter and intra-personal relationships among different family members, so people from all age groups have connected well with the show. We have always tried to be true to this texture from the first episode. It is just going for a one-year leap, Audiences will love the new texture of the show and the lead pair's unique story."

He added, "YRKKH has always reinvented itself with time and Rajan gives the credit to the entire team for the same. Be it the writers, directors, creatives or production designers have contributed in keeping the look and feel of the show fresh every time. Even our trilogy concept also worked with the show. Initially, we had Akshara and Naitik, for eight years, and then it was Kartik and Naira, for six years, and now we have the new pair of Abhimanyu and Akshara."

The producer spoke about the trilogy and said that this time too the love story has connected with audiences as it talks about the journey of a young couple who are in love and then they decide to get married.