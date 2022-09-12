The popular and most-awaited Zee Rishtey Awards 2022 is here! It's the event where Zee TV acknowledges the contribution of actors, directors, producers, creative teams and technicians, who work round the clock to keep everyone entertained. This year, it is even more special and momentous as Zee TV celebrates 30 glorious years along with Zee Rishtey Awards! ZRA 2022 was held yesterday (September 11) and celebrities from Zee TV shows walked the red carpet in style. Take a look at a few pictures!
Shraddha Arya And Shakti Arora
Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya looked gorgeous in a grey lehenga while her co-star Shakti Arora looked handsome in a white and black suit.
Aishwarya Khare And Rohit Suchanti
Bhagya Lakshmi actress Aishwarya Khare looked absolutely stunning in a shiny purple lehenga, while her co-star Rohit Suchanti looked dapper in purple suit and white shirt.
Shabir Ahluwalia
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan actor Shabir Ahluwalia looked stylish in a red suit. The actor was seen posing for shutterbugs.
Mugdha Chaphekar And Krishna Kaul
Kumkum Bhagya actress Mugdha Chaphekar and her co-star Krishna Kaul wore colour co-ordinated outfits. While Mugdha looked amazing in an off-shoulder white gown, Krishna looked dapper in a white suit as he posed for cameras.
Rupali Ganguly And Drashti Dhami
Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly and Drashti Dhami looked gorgeous in red and black sarees. The duo were all smiles as they posed for shutterbugs.
Asit Modi
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer Asit Modi too graced the event. The producer donned green shirt and black pants.
Ashi Singh & Shagun Pandey
Meet actors Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey looked adorable as they walked the red carpet of Zee Rishtey Awards twinning in blue outfits.
Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain
Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande walked the red carpet along with her husband Vicky Jain. While Ankita looked gorgeous in a black floral saree, Vicky looked handsome in a black suit. The duo was all smiles as they posed for shutterbugs.
