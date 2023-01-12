14 Years Of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fees Charged By Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod & Their Co-Stars

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, featuring Harshad Chopra, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant in the lead roles of Abhimanyu, Akshara, and Aarohi respectively, premiered on the small screen on January 12, 2009, with Hina Khan & Karan Mehta as the main protagonists and has been winning hearts since then.

After several time leaps, the family drama currently revolves around the third generation, Naira/Sirat (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik's (Mohsin Khan) daughters. The long-running show has created history today (January 12) by completing 14 successful years. Yes, you read that right!

Despite many changes, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is still fetching great numbers on the TRP charts and is among the top-rated shows across channels. On this special occasion, let's look at the fees charged by the show's current star cast here.