14 Years Of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fees Charged By Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod & Their Co-Stars
Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, featuring Harshad Chopra, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant in the lead roles of Abhimanyu, Akshara, and Aarohi respectively, premiered on the small screen on January 12, 2009, with Hina Khan & Karan Mehta as the main protagonists and has been winning hearts since then.
After several time leaps, the family drama currently revolves around the third generation, Naira/Sirat (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik's (Mohsin Khan) daughters. The long-running show has created history today (January 12) by completing 14 successful years. Yes, you read that right!
Despite many changes, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is still fetching great numbers on the TRP charts and is among the top-rated shows across channels. On this special occasion, let's look at the fees charged by the show's current star cast here.
Harshad Chopda (Abhimanyu)
The actor entered Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2021 as the new male lead Abhimanyu after the generation leap. According to reports, he is charging Rs 60,000 per episode.
Pranali Rathod (Akshara)
Alongside Harshad, Pranali Rathod entered the hit TV show as the new female lead Akshara. For her part, the actress is said to be getting Rs 55,000 per episode.
Karishma Sawant (Aarohi)
Karishma is playing the parallel lead Aarohi, the younger sister of Akshara. She is earning Rs 40,000 per episode for her character.
Ami Trivedi (Manjiri)
The seasoned actress is playing the role of Harshad Chopra aka Abhimanyu's mother Manjiri in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her character is pivotal to the plot and she's charging Rs 35,000 per episode.
Sachin Tyagi (Manish)
Sachin Tyagi has been a part of the show for years now and is seen as Akshara's grandfather Manish Goenka. The actor is getting Rs 38,000 per episode for his part.
Niyati Joshi (Swarna)
Niyati Joshi is playing the role of Swarna in the family drama, however, she doesn't look like Akshara's grandmother. She is charging Rs 35,000 per episode.
