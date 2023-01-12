CONFIRMED! Tunisha Sharma's Ex Co-Star Replaces Sheezan Khan As Ali Baba, Begins Shooting Today

It's been almost 20 days since Tunisha Sharma passed away and her unfortunate demise came as a shock to everyone. The young actress was found hanging in boyfriend Sheezan Khan's make up room on the sets of Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul. Ever since then Sheezan Khan has been in the police custody. And while each day is coming up with a new revelation in Tunisha Sharma's death case, there have been speculations about who will be the new lead pair of Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul.

Several names have been doing the rounds on social media for the new lead of Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul. And now, as per a report in Saas Bahu Aur Saazish, Abhishek Nigam has been taken on board as the new lead of the show. The report stated that Abhishek was spotted on the sets of Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul and has begun shooting for the show. To note, Abhishek Nigam happens to be Tunisha Sharma's former co-star. They had earlier shared the screen in Hero - Gayab Mode On. On the other hand, rumours are abuzz about the new female lead of Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul. According to media reports, Avneet Kaur is likely to play the new Mariyam in the show. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

