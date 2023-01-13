FIRST LOOK Of Tunisha Sharma's Ex Co-Star As New Ali Baba Is Finally Out; Actor Replaces Sheezan Khan

Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul Update: TV actor Abhishek Nigam is finally confirmed to replace Sheezan Khan as the new Ali Baba in SAB TV's fantasy series. Sheezan, who was playing the role till last month, is currently under police custody.

Abhishek Nigam will be essaying the role in the show's new version titled Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2. Today (January 13), the makers unveiled his first look as the new Ali Baba. His pictures in his character's getup are currently doing the rounds on social media.

Take a look at his post below:

In the photos, Abhishek Nigam is looking dashing as the new Ali Baba. Don't you agree?

For the unversed, Sheezan's Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star and girlfriend Tunisha Sharma allegedly committed suicide on December 24 in his makeup room. After her untimely demise, the 20-year-old actress' mother filed a complaint against Sheezan for abetment of suicide and cheating.

Since then, the loyal fans of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul were tensed about the fate of their favourite SAB TV show. However, this update will surely make fans happy.

While Abhishek Nigam has replaced Sheezan, there were rumours that Avneet Kaur is likely to replace the late TV star as the new female lead. While she denied the news, an official announcement is still awaited regarding the same. Interestingly, even Abhishek's mother had initially refuted the speculations of him bagging the role of Ali Baba.

There were also reports that the makers are not going to replace Tunisha as Mariam. In fact, they'll be introducing a new female lead opposite Ali Baba. Now, it'll be interesting to see who is finally going to bag the role.

For the unversed, Abhishek Nigam has a special connection with Tunisha. Well, she was paired opposite him in SAB TV's Hero - Gayab Mode On. This means, her former co-star is stepping into the shoes of Sheezan in the fantasy drama.

