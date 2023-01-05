No New Actress To Replace Tunisha Sharma In Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul; Check What Makers Are Planning

While Tunisha is no more, Sheezan is under police custody as the late actress' mother Vanita Sharma filed a complaint against him for abetment of suicide. As the investigation is currently going on, the fans of Ali Baba were wondering if the makers will continue with the show or end it abruptly.

Well, the latest buzz suggests that the Ali Baba team has finally decided to continue with the show. Yes, you read that right! Confirming the same, a channel official told ETimes, "The show is definitely not going off-air. It will continue."

The production company and channel decided to keep the show going and will focus on other pivotal characters and tracks.

This is indeed a piece of great news for the show's fans, however, they are surely going to miss Tunisha as Shehzadi Mariam. Another update states that the makers aren't looking for a new female star to replace the late actress' character. Yes, you read that right!

According to reports, the search for the show's news lead couple is on but the Ali Baba makers are planning to introduce a new character opposite Ali Baba. For the male lead character, there were rumours that Abhishek Nigam might step into Sheezan's shoes. However, the actor's mother has denied the same.

Meanwhile, the cast has already resumed the shoot on a different set located at a distance of three kilometres from the old one where the shocking incident happened.

Talking about it, a cast member told the portal, "It is not easy to shoot post the tragedy, but life has to go on, and we are glad that the production house and channel have decided to continue with the show."

Keep watching this space for more updates!