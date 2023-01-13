Junooniyatt FIRST Look: Promo Of Bigg Boss 16's Ankit Gupta, Gautam Vig's Show Is All About Music, Tashan

Junooniyatt promo: We cannot keep calm as the makers of Ankit Gupta and Gautam Vig's upcoming show have finally released the promo, unveiling the first look. Junooniyatt is the musical drama that the small screen needed. Yes and we can say that with confidence.

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are all set to present a never-before seen which will have music as its main core. Starring Bigg Boss 16 contestants Ankit Gupta and Gautam Singh Vig, the show will air on Colors channel. The official Twitter handle of Colors TV released the first look promo on Friday (January 13), sending the internet into a tizzy.

Ankit Gupta's Junooniyatt First Promo Will Make You EXCITED The Udaariyaan actor, who grabbed eyeballs during his stint in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16, is playing the role of a singer in Junooniyatt. His character has been named Jahaan. The young lad aims to win a competition and prove that the allegations against his parents were wrong. 'Mere alfaaz meri taqaat hain and meri awaaz meri yakeen. Mujhe yakeen hai ki mere jeetne se mit jayege mere maa-baap pe lage saare ilzam,' Ankit said in the viral promo that has taken the internet by a storm. Meet Junooniyatt's Jordan Aka Gautam Vig Gautam Vig, who was also a part of Bigg Boss 16, is back with a bang in the fiction space with Junooniyatt. He will essay the role of Jordan, who is the son of a rich person but still wishes to prove his dad wrong. Advertisement Who's Elahi? Neha Rana Is Here To Find Her Destiny 'Jab main sur lagati hu, maano main apni maa ko awaz lagati hu,' Neha Rana aka Ilahi's magical voice will leave you enchanted. She is here to take you a journey filled with music and drama. Will she be able to reunite with her mother? What will happen when her fate crosses path with Jahaan and Jordan. Fans REACT To Junooniyatt Promo Netizens have already declared Junooniyatt a blockbuster, claiming that the show will set the TRP charts on fire. One user wrote, 'Wow.... Jahaan name is so soulful, the story is unique and musical.... hope to see #AnkitGupta very soon on TV screen.' 'Excited for this our Ankii boy As Jaahan is back to win millions of heart ankit_gupta611. All the very best. The character Jahaan is adorable,' another tweeted.

JUNOONIYATT PROMO REVIEW

Junooniyatt is the musical drama that promises to keep the viewers engaged, with its unexpected twists and turns. Unlike the typical daily soaps on Indian television, the flavour of Junooniyatt is very different and impressive. How often do you see shows based against the backdrop of music? Rare, isn't it?

We are jumping with joy as Ankit Gupta is returning to the fiction space with a hatke role. All the three characters are different than each other, making it worth a watch. Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta have earlier delivered a hit like Udaariyaan with Ankit Gupta and we cannot wait to see them recreate the magic once again.

The show will hit the airwaves from next month on Colors channel at a prime time slot.

