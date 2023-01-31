Ankit Gupta Reveals Whom He Sees As Bigg Boss 16 Winner If Priyanka Choudhary Doesn’t Win: There's No Final...

Bigg Boss 16 Winner: All eyes are on the grand finale of Salman Khan's reality show as fans are keen to know which celebrity will lift the trophy after staying inside the BB 16 house for four months. The viewers have already started the countdown for the finale of Bigg Boss 16 on social media. While Ankit Gupta might not be a part of the game anymore, his opinion still matters a lot to the fans.

The viewers have already hailed Ankit Gupta as the most dignified player of Bigg Boss 16. They expressed their displeasure when the Udaariyaan actor was eliminated from the reality show in December 2022. From running a social media campaign to visiting Viacom 18 office to request the makers to bring back Ankit Gupta as a wildcard contestant, the fans have done it all.

BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE: WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will be available for viewing on Colors channel. The finale episode will air on television on February 12, 2023 at 9pm on the leading GEC. Viewers can also stream the show online on VOOT Select. They need to have a subscription for the OTT platform to watch the episode online.

Salman Khan will return as a host for the much-awaited grand finale after taking a break for two weeks due to other work commitments. Last week Farah Khan entered the BB 16 house as a special guest, interacting with the contestants. She had slammed Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tina Datta for their behaviour towards Shalin Bhanot.

While fans maintained that Priyanka and Tina were not wrong, the director accused the two actresses of bullying Shalin Bhanot, who was apparantely taking anti-depression pills.

