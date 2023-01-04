Anupamaa Actor Rushad Rana Gets Married; Sudhanshu Pandey Aka Vanraj Posts First Wedding PIC

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's top-rated show Anupamaa was launched in July 2020 on Star Plus and has been winning appreciation since then. The family drama has proved to be a turning point in the career of every cast member.

TV actor Rushad Rana, who has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time, played the role of Kavya's (Madalsa Sharma) first husband Anirudh in Anupamaa. While he's currently not a part of the show, the actor is making headlines due to his wedding with Ketaki Walawalkar, the creative director of Anupamaa.

The much-in-love couple got married in the presence of their families and close friends today (December 4). His Anupamaa co-star Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj took to social media and posted the first picture from their traditional marriage ceremony.

Take a look at the picture here:

