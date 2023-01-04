Anupamaa Aka Rupali Ganguly Is Happiest Baraati At Co-star Rushad Tana & Ketaki Walawalkar's Sangeet - PICS

We cannot thank Rupali Ganguly enough for blessing our Instagram feed with adorable snaps from Anupamaa co-star Rushad Rana and Ketaki Walawalkar's pre-wedding festivities. On Wednesday (January 4), the TV diva posted a series of pictures from their sangeet ceremony, giving the fans a glimpse of the fun-filled celebrations.

ANUPAMAA'S RUPALI GANGULY STEALS LIMELIGHT AT SANGEET

The Bengali beauty was the happiest baraati at the sangeet ceremony and her pictures are a solid proof. The actress had a blast as she showered Ketaki Walawalkar with love, blessings and kisses ahead of her wedding. From dancing on different songs to relishing lip-smacking dishes, TV's Anupamaa had a blast at the pre-wedding ceremony.

Rupali Ganguly treated us with three heartwarming pictures from Rushad Rana and Ketaki Walawalkar's sangeet on social media, extending her warm wishes to the couple. She sent love to the newly married couple, making the fans go aww with her sweet snaps.

"I love both so much. Mrs and Mr Walawalakar-Rana wish u both a lifetime of love and happiness," Rupali wrote as she sent her wishes to her co-star and his wife, who is also a friend of hers.

Fans have flooded the comments section with their messages and wishes. They couldn't help but gush over Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly's look for the sangeet ceremony. Delnaaz Irani and other TV celebs also dropped comments on the post.

WHO IS KETAKI WALWALKAR? ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

You must be wondering what kind of bond Rupali and Ketaki share with each other. Well, the duo is close as they work together on the sets of Anupamaa, which airs on Star Plus. While Rupali Ganguly plays the titular role, Ketaki Walawalkar is the creative director of the show. She is responsible for the twists and turns in Anupamaa that have managed to capture the attention of the viewers.

We extend our heartiest congratulations to Rushad Rana and Ketaki Walawalkar on starting a new innings together.