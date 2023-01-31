Not Anupamaa Or Bigg Boss 16, THIS Hit Show TOPS Most-Liked Hindi TV Shows List.

Hey TV buffs. Ormax has released the list of most-liked Hindi TV shows of the week on Tuesday (January 31). Can you guess which show topped the charts? Well, we have to tell you that it was a neck-to-neck fight between three popular shows belonging to different genres. While one is a hit reality show, another is a drama that has been hogging all the limelight since its inception. However, both the shows failed to secure the top spot in the new week.

It was a sitcom, which emerged as the most-liked Hindi TV show of the week. Yes, you read that right! Before we tell you the name of the show that has taken the numero uno spot, we would like to share the list of other shows that also impressed the viewers.

The Kapil Sharma, Indian Idol 13, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Radha Mohan and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin were able to find a spot in the coveted list of Most-liked Hindi TV shows (Jan 21-27) based on audience engagement.

