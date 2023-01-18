Anupamaa Helmer Rajan Shahi On Success Of Rupali’s Anupama: Namaste America, Says ‘It’s Very….’

Rajan Shahi's Star Plus show Anupamaa, featuring Rupali Ganguly in the titular role, premiered in July 2020 and has been winning hearts since then. Co-starring Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and Nidhi Shah among others, the family drama has been topping the charts since a long time now.

Seeing the huge success of Anupamaa, the makers came up with its prequel titled Anupamaa: Namaste America. The finite series revolves around the backstory of Anupamaa and Vanraj and premiered on Disney+Hostar last year.

Just like the much loved Star Plus show, even its prequel got huge love and appreciation from viewers. Interestingly, Anupamaa: Namaste America is among the top-12 most-watched shows on Hotstar. Producer Rajan Shahi is elated with this achievement.

Talking about it, Shahi said, "It's one-of-its-kind experience." He continues, "It's very encouraging to know that Anupama produced by me and my mother (Deepa Shahi) under Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd. is the highest-rated show and is loved by all kinds of audiences across the country."

Known for producing hits like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bidaai, Shahi concluded, "It is definitely encouraging that an existing show with so many members worked simultaneously and successfully released the series under I Shahi productions( Rajan Shahi and Ishika Shahi) . So for us, it is very motivating to see that it has been among the top 12 mostly watched Hindi shows online. I want to thank the entire team for creating fresh content for two different mediums at the same time. We are humbled by all the numbers and love. All our productions, DKP (Directors Kut Production), Shahi Production Pvt. Ltd and I Shahi Production are indebted to our audience for their support."

Besides Rupali and Sudhanshu, Anupamaa: Namaste America also features Sarita Joshi and Puja Bannerjee in pivotal roles. Yet to watch the show? You can catch it on Disney+Hostar.

