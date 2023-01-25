Anupamaa Twist: As Maya Enters Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna's Show, THIS Character Gets Kidnapped - WATCH

Anupamaa twist: Just when we thought that the drama in Rupali Ganguly's hit show is over, the makers surprised us with an interesting track. Things were going well in Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia's abode untill Maya knocked their doors. While gossip mongers claimed that she is Anuj's former girlfriend, she turned out to be the mother of Choti Anu, whom he and Anupamaa have adopted from the orphanage.

ABOUT ANUPAMAA

Anupamaa is the Hindi remake of Bengali drama Sreemoyee, which launched in June 2019 on Star Jalsha. Star Plus later remade the show in Hindi, naming it Anupamaa. The daily soap has been topping the TRP charts since its inception, securing the numero uno spot since several weeks. At a time when many shows faced the axe on different channels, Rupali Ganguly's drama has been entertaining the viewers since the past two years now.

Anupamaa also stars Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey and Nidhi Shah in pivotal roles. Chhavi Pandey has recently entered the show as Maya, who will wreak havoc in MaAn's lives.

