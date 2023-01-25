Anupamaa Twist: As Maya Enters Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna's Show, THIS Character Gets Kidnapped - WATCH
Anupamaa twist: Just when we thought that the drama in Rupali Ganguly's hit show is over, the makers surprised us with an interesting track. Things were going well in Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia's abode untill Maya knocked their doors. While gossip mongers claimed that she is Anuj's former girlfriend, she turned out to be the mother of Choti Anu, whom he and Anupamaa have adopted from the orphanage.
ABOUT ANUPAMAA
Anupamaa is the Hindi remake of Bengali drama Sreemoyee, which launched in June 2019 on Star Jalsha. Star Plus later remade the show in Hindi, naming it Anupamaa. The daily soap has been topping the TRP charts since its inception, securing the numero uno spot since several weeks. At a time when many shows faced the axe on different channels, Rupali Ganguly's drama has been entertaining the viewers since the past two years now.
Anupamaa also stars Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey and Nidhi Shah in pivotal roles. Chhavi Pandey has recently entered the show as Maya, who will wreak havoc in MaAn's lives.
Are you excited for the new track in Anupamaa? Do share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.
Keep watching this space for more telly updates.
- Republic Day: Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey Elated With Growth In Each Sector, Says ‘Looking At Better India...'
- LATEST TRP RATINGS: Bigg Boss 16 BREAKS All Records, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai & YRKKH Continue To Shine In Week 2
- Anupamaa: THIS Couple To Get DIVORCED Ahead Of Maya's Entry In Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's Show?
- Anupamaa Helmer Rajan Shahi On Success Of Rupali’s Anupama: Namaste America, Says ‘It’s Very….’
- Anupamaa: Who Is Chhavi Pandey? All You Need To Know About Actress Entering Rupali Ganguly's Show As Maya
- Anupamaa NEW ENTRY: THIS Actress To Play Real Mother Of Choti Anu In Rupali Ganguly’s Hit Show?
- LATEST TRP Ratings: Pandya Store Beats Bigg Boss 16; Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Are The Toppers
- Anupamaa Twist: THIS Actor To Enter As Kavya's Love Interest In Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's Show
- LATEST TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya Beats Bigg Boss 16; Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin TOP Again
- Anupamaa Aka Rupali Ganguly Is Happiest Baraati At Co-star Rushad Tana & Ketaki Walawalkar's Sangeet - PICS
- Anupamaa Actor Rushad Rana Gets Married; Sudhanshu Pandey Aka Vanraj Posts First Wedding PIC
- Rupali Ganguly & Other Anupamaa Co-Stars Attend Rushad Rana’s Pre-Wedding Festivities; See Mehendi PICS Here