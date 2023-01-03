Anupamaa TWIST: THIS Important Character To DIE In Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna's Show? What We Know

Anupamaa twist: Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's hit show has managed to keep the viewers hooked on to their television sets with its drama-packed episodes. If you believe that the drama in Anupamaa is over, you are mistaken. The makers of the daily soap have reportedly planned new twists and turns to keep the fans engaged.

Wondering what's the new twist is? Well, the creative team has planned to introduce a shocking track to spice up the ratings. While Anupamaa is the number one show across all GECs, the TRPs have not crossed the 3-TVR mark ever since Bigg Boss 16 went on air.

ANUPAMAA NEW TWIST WILL LEAVE YOU SHOCKED

If the recent buzz is to be believed, the makers will kill an important character in the show. While there's no official confirmation, gossip mills suggest that Anupamaa and Anuj's favourite person will die. Yes, you read that right!

Advertisement

Speculations are rife that Choti Anu will die in the show after meeting with an accident. Shocking, isn't it?

Choti Anu will reportedly suffer injuries after a car accident and there are mumours that she might not be able to survive. While Anuj and Anupamaa will provide the best treatment to their child, Choti Anu will have serious injury. Speculations are rife that she won't be able to survive the accident. It remains to be seen if the rumours are true or not.

ALL ABOUT ANUPAMAA

Anupamaa, which was launched in July 2020, has been dominating the TRP charts since its inception. At a time when daily soaps go off air within three months, Rupali Ganguly's drama has entertained the viewers for over two years now.

Anupamaa is the Hindi remake of Bengali show Sreemoyee, which aired on Star Jalsha. The show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah in key roles. Anupamaa remained in headlines when Paras Kalnawat was ousted from the show after he decided to participate inn Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Are you excited for the new twist in Anupamaa? Share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

Stay tuned for more updates.