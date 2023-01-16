Anupamaa: Who Is Chhavi Pandey? All You Need To Know About Actress Entering Rupali Ganguly's Show As Maya
Anupamaa update: Ardent viewers of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show need to brace themselves for more drama as the makers have planned exciting twists. From introducing a new character to focusing on problems in Anupamaa and Anuj's marital lives, the creative team has decided to spice up things with an interesting track.
If you thought that the drama in the show is over after Pakhi-Adhik's marriage, you are mistaken, the makers have planned more twists and turns for the fans of Anupamaa. Guess what? A popular TV star is all set to enter Anupamaa. We are talking about Chhavi Pandey.
If the recent buzz is to be believed, Chhavi will be seen as Choti Anu's real mother in the show. She will reportedly make a splashing entry in Anupamaa. However, there are rumours that the character will create troubles for Anuj and Anupamaa, who are already facing issues because of Baa and Shah family members.
Anupamaa airs everyday on Star Plus at 10pm. The show has been dominating the TRP charts since its inception. Anupamaa, which also stars Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma, is the Hindi remake of Bengali drama Sreemoyee. It is produced by Rajan Shahi, who is also the man behind Yeh Rishta Kya Kya Kehlata that features Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in lead roles.
