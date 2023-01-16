Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul's Ishqbaaz Co-Star To Play His Daughter; Balika Vadhu 2 Star To Play Male Lead

In what came as a shocking twist for the audience, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 witnessed a massive change in teh star cast. As the show is heading for another leap, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, who play the role of Ram and Priya respectively, have announced their exit from the show. The new came as a shock to everyone and there have been speculations about who will be the next lead of the show. And now, as per a report published in ETimes, Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai will be playing the lead in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2.

The report further suggested that Niti will be essaying the role of Pihu who happens to be Nakuul and Disha's onscreen daughter. For the uninitiated, Niti had earlier shared the screen with Nakuul in Ishqbaaz and the actress will now be playing the role of his daughter in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. On the other hand, Randeep, who played a lead role in Balika Vadhu 2, will be seen playing a pivotal role. However, the details about his character haven't been revealed. To note, Niti was also a part of Bade Acche Lagte Hain wherein she played Shubhaavi Choksey's daughter.

Advertisement