Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: After Nakuul Mehta’s Exit, His Popular Ishqbaaaz Co-Star To Enter The Show?

Nakuul Mehta & Disha Parmar Are Leaving BALH 2

Last week, Nakuul Mehta announced that he was bidding goodbye to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and stated that he's going to miss playing Ram. Soon after, Disha too confirmed her exit. In an interview, the actress said that she has given her best to the show and it's time to move on now.

BALH 2 Makers Approach Nakuul’s Ishqbaaaz Co-Star

While fans aren't happy with Nakuul and Disha's exit, the latest buzz suggests that the team has now approached the actor's popular Ishqbaaaz co-star for a pivotal role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 after the leap. Well, we're talking about Niti Taylor. However, nothing is yet confirmed.

Niti Taylor In Talks With Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Makers

Revealing the same, a source informed India Forums, 'The makers have called Niti and discussed the part. However, the official confirmation on if things can materialize or no depends on the actress and various other factors. The discussion is at a nascent stage and clarity is expected soon.'

Niti Romanced Nakuul Mehta In Ishqbaaaz

While fans loved Nakuul's pairing with Surbhi Chandna in Star Plus' Ishqbaaaz, Niti entered the show in 2018 after the generation leap as the new female lead opposite him. It failed to fetch the desired numbers after the leap and went off-air within a few months. However, Nakuul and Niti's pairing got a decent response.

Niti’s Connection With Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

Interestingly, Niti was also a part of the first season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. In the hit series, she played the pivotal role of Naina, the daughter of Priya's (Sakshi Tanwar) childhood friend Juhi (Shubhavi Choksey).

Niti Taylor’s Recent Shows

On the career front, Niti Taylor was last seen on TV as a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She was among the strongest participants and won several hearts for her dance performances. Recently, she also reprised her popular character of Nandini opposite Parth Samthaan in the fourth season of their hit show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan. It is streaming on Voot.