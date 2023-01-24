Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Shaheer Sheikh's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Co-star Joins Randeep Rai, Niti Taylor?
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 cast: Leap brings freshness to the story but there are times when the original cast members have to bid adieu to the show whenever the makers introduce a time jump. Ekta Kapoor's romantic drama starring Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta will also witness a similar development. The two talented artists have quit the show and they won't be seen post the generation leap.
If the latest buzz is to be believed, the makers are in talks with a popular TV star to play a key role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 after the leap. Hint- The star has worked in the hit show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Grab a bowl of popcorn and read on to know more.
Randeep, Niti In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
Randeep Rai and Niti Taylor have been confirmed to play the lead roles in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The two stars, who have worked in famous dramas, will be seen taking the legacy of Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta ahead.
While Niti Taylor is fondly known for her roles in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Ishqbaaaz, Randeep became a household name after playing the role of Sameer in Yeh Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai.
Interestingly, Niti was seen in a character role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, which starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar.
Why Disha, Nakuul QUIT Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?
Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta put down their papers as they didn't wish to play parents to grown up children after the leap in the show. While Ekta Kapoor tried her best to change their decision, the Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaar actors had made up their mind.
The makers introduced Hiten Tejwani as Ram Kapoor's younger brother before the leap track was incorporated in the storyline.
According to a report in India Forums, Rhea Sharma is in talks with the production house for a role in the romantic drama. While the channel and Ekta Kapoor's team have not issued an official statement about the new cast, gossip mills suggest that Rhea will make her comeback to the small screen after two years with BALH 2.
Rhea Sharma earned millions of fans when she played the lead role of Mishti in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Her sizzling chemistry with Shaheer Sheikh grabbed several eyeballs for the show.
Are you excited to see Rhea Sharma in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2? Share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.
Stay tuned for more updates.
